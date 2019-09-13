|
Paul Clarence Tabor, 77, Hazleton resident, passed away Aug. 24 in Allentown.
He was born Jan. 28, 1942, to Clarence Paul Tabor and Florence Genevieve Bronsavage. He was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1960.
Paul served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard with the 103rd Tactical Air Support Squadron as a welder from 1963 to 1969, reaching the rank of staff sergeant.
On June 26, 1965, Paul married the former Mary Alice Brown in St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.
He worked in the printing industry as a graphic artist color separation specialist, eventually becoming a plant manager for American Color.
He had a passion for dancing and computers.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence, in 1974, and Florence, in 1962; and his brother, Leonard, in 2012.
Survivors include his ex-wife, Mary Alice Trunzo; three daughters, Michele Ranzan and Ed Schad, Pennsylvania; Cherie and Rick Cayemberg, Colorado; and Aimee and John Inama, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Stephanie Ranzan and Benjamin and Daniel Cayemberg; cousin, Barbara Bronsavage; and many friends.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 13, 2019