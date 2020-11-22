Home

Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Weatherly, PA
Paul F. Matusick


1957 - 2020
Paul F. Matusick Obituary

Paul F. Matusick of Hudsondale passed away Friday at his home on 12 Station Lane in Weatherly, while in the loving care of his family, at 63 years of age.

Born Monday, August 5, 1957, in Rochester, New York, he was the son of John Matusick and Margaret Thompson Matusick, Wapwallopen.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kelly Youngcourt Matusick; brothers, John A. Matusick and his companion, Judy Skinner, Hazleton; Charles A. Matusick, Weatherly; and Matthew Matusick, Wapwallopen; sisters, Mary A. Coyle and her husband, Robert, Hazleton; Ann Matusick and her companion, Mick Fatula, Beaver Meadows; Martha Matusick and her companion, Dave Bevans, Beaver Meadows; and Barbara Matusick, Mountain Top; nephews and nieces, Eric and Nicholas LaRocco; Amanda and Charlie Matusick; and John and Kevin Coyle; great-nephews, Allen and Gabriel Powell; mother-in-law, Ellen Youngcourt; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A 1976 graduate of Hazleton High School, Paul was a mechanic for J. D. Trucking. He adored the companionship of his dog, Lucy, who was his pride and joy. Paul was an avid motorcycle rider.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Weatherly. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Condolences may be made to the family at www

.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


