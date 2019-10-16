|
Paul G. Medvitz, 83, of Fleetwood passed away Friday at his home.
Born in White Haven on July 14, 1936, he was the son of the late George Sr. and Anna (Gondira) Medvitz.
He was of the Catholic faith and a 1955 graduate of Foster Twp. High School.
Paul was employed by Uniroyal, Passaic, N.J.; Caloric Corp., Topton; and retired from FM Browns Flour Mill, Fleetwood.
He loved planting and growing his vegetable and flower gardens.
Paul was known to fix anything around the house and would always do anything for anyone who asked.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, George Jr., Eugene, Sylvester and Edward; sister, Nancy Bartkus; and sisters-in-law, Arlene and Janet.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, the former Jean Konkus; brothers, Joseph Medvitz, White Haven; John Medvitz and his wife, Florence, Dundee, N.Y.; sisters, Virgina Puzzetti, Freeland; Rita and her husband, Mill Davis, White Haven; and Joan and her husband, Clyde Morrison, White Haven; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Zynel. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
Burial will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Eastern Greek Catholic Cemetery, Freeland.
Family and friends may call Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland, PA 18224.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 16, 2019