|
|
Paul H. Donlin, 72, of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday morning at his home.
Born in McAdoo, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Lucille Applegate Donlin Jr. and a member of Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.
He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War serving from 1965 to 1968. He retired as a residential health care aide from White Haven Center.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, James and Thomas Donlin.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, the former Marie Wedgie; daughters, Mary Jo Renaud and her husband, Christopher, Matthews, N.C.; and Jennifer Sloan and her husband, Robert, Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren, Grace, Parker and Maeve; sister, Mary Paisley, Berwick; brother, Lawrence Donlin III and his wife, Marlene, Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Rosary Church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to All Care Hospice Care, 1710 E. Broad, Suite D, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 20, 2020