Obituary Condolences Paul R. Baum, 78, of Nuremberg passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, following a sudden illness.



Born in Nuremberg on May 29, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Hannah (Lindner) Baum and spent his entire life in Nuremberg.



Paul was an electronics technician for Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.



He was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Nuremberg.



He enjoyed farming and tinkering in his son's garage.



He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a daughter, Tami Greising, on June 18, 1999.



Surviving are his wife, the former Frances Powell, to whom he was married April 29, 1967, in Nuremberg; a daughter, Michele Greenly and her husband, William, Bloomsburg; a son, Michael, Nuremberg; a sister, Jean Adams, Las Vegas, Nev.; a brother, Donald and his wife, Eloise, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.



His funeral will be held Saturday with a short prayer service at 11 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.



A graveside service will follow in Nuremberg Cemetery.



Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 255 Mahanoy St., Nuremberg, PA 18241, or Ronald McDonald House Charities online at www.rmhc.org.



Condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.





