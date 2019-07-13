Paul Smerkanich

He was the son of the late Fred and Mary (Polega) Smerkanich.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex and sister, Ellen Smerkanich Cheeka. He is the last surviving member of his immediate family.



Paul graduated Hazleton High School, Class of 1948, and from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy, Class of 1954. He co-owned Wyoming Pharmacy, Hazleton, and retired as manager-pharmacy services, Hazleton General Hospital.



He was a member of Holy Annunciation Orthodox Church, Berwick.



Paul was a member of various Pharmaceutical Associations, a life member of Hazleton Elks Lodge and a former member of the Valley Country Club. He served in the U.S. Army.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Annette (Steeber); two sons, Paul and wife, Renee, Beaver Meadows; and Brad (Shannon), Lincoln University; two grandchildren, Peyton and Paxon; two step-grandchildren, Keith Hudock and Ian Hudock; and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends will be received Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, McAdoo. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Military Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Donations can be sent to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, in honor of Aliana Grazio, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Arrangements are being handled by Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.



Published in Standard-Speaker on July 13, 2019