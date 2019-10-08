|
|
Paula Sarosky, 83, of Hazleton passed away Thursday surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Adam and Pauline Agnes Pedro Subsinsky, and resided in Hazleton for all of her life.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Baron Blouse and Geisler Knitting Mill, Hazleton, in the area garment industry as a sewing machine operator.
Paula was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Hazleton, and enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren, who called her "EE."
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a brother, Adam "Corky" Subsinsky.
Surviving are her beloved sons, Michael Sarosky and his wife, Sandra "Sandy," Hazleton; and Jason Sarosky and his fiancée, Stephanie, Conyngham; her beloved grandchildren, Nicole and Michael Sarosky; a great-granddaughter, Ava; and a brother, William "Billy" Subsinsky, Hazleton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Her funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 N. Church St., Hazleton, with the Rev. Wayne Kaufman officiating.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 8, 2019