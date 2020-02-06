|
Pauline Rusetski, 94, of West Hazleton passed away Monday morning at St. Luke Pavilion, Hazleton.
Born in Drifton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Segon Soltis.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Publix Shirt Factory as a cuff top stitcher and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
Pauline was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, and a former member of Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church where she was a choir member of both churches.
Pauline was a licensed beautician and enjoyed crafting, especially knitting, crocheting and doing craft shows. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Aruba, Europe, Egypt and Finland.
She loved going to the casinos, puzzles and her many dogs, especially Whitney, Buddy, Lily, Lucky and now Rocky.
She was a great baker and candy maker, and was well-known for her chocolate chip cookies, brownies, peanut butter fudge balls and her Easter eggs. She was a fabulous mother and homemaker.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Peter; brothers, John, Michael and infant Nicholas; and sisters, Mary Hoffman, Anna Soltis, Olga Hoda, and Helen Wizdo. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her loving caregivers, daughter, Elaine, and husband, Samy Attia, West Hazleton; sister-in-law, Mary Soltis, and her daughter, Barbara; and other nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will begin with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton. Monsignor Arthur J. Kaschenbach will officiate.
Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Freeland.
A calling hour will be held Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Transfiguration Church.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, West Hazleton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020