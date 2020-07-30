Home

POWERED BY

Pearl (Paraska) Galada

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl (Paraska) Galada Obituary

Pearl (Paraska) Galada, 93, of Beaver Meadows passed away Feb. 13 at Fairfax North Virginia Hospital.

Born March 17, 1926, to the late Joseph and Anna (Baran) Dutzer, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, George (Purp) Galada; son, George M. Galada; and granddaughter, Brianna S. Galada.

She is survived by her children, Donna M. Galada-Reid, Springfield, Va.; Paula Galada Kennedy, Braintree, Mass.; Dr. Susan Galada, Havre de Grace, Md.; Gerald and Donna Galada, Linthicum Heights, Md.; five grandchildren; sister, Helen Mandzak, Beaver Meadows; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1943.

Pearl was a lifelong resident of Beaver Meadows.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Beaver Meadows Citizens for Recreation, PO Box 349, Beaver Meadows, PA 18216 in her memory.

A Memorial Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -