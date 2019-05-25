Services Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc 542-544 N Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-3341 Peter C. Nicholson

Obituary Condolences Peter C. Nicholson, 57, of Hazleton died Wednesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.



He was born in Allentown, the son of Earl and Carolyn (Koch) Nicholson of Hazleton.



Peter was employed as a small engine mechanic, at which he was quite accomplished.



He was a member of Diamond Fire Company No. 2 for the past 36 years and served as trustee and fire police, along with other company functions. He was also a member of the Six County Firemen's Association after the Diamond Fire Company.



He is survived, in addition to his parents, by his wife, the former Judy Watkins; stepchildren, Gregorey Kovtynovich and his wife, Jennifer, Missouri; Candice Kovtynovich Day, Colorado; and Breeanna Musso, Colorado; his brothers, Bryan Nicholson and his wife, Mary, Hazleton; and Dr. Steven Nicholson, Drums; and six stepgrandchildren.



Friends and relatives may call Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton. The Rev. Jane Hess will officiate at funeral services at 8:30 p.m.



Officers and members of Diamond Fire Company No. 2 will pay their respects at 7 p.m. Sister companies and brother firemen are invited.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory to the Diamond Fire Company No. 2 would be appreciated by the family.

