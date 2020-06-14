|
The funeral of Rev. Peter D. Menghini, Dunmore, who died Monday, was held Saturday in Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. DD, JCL, was the main celebrant of a Mass of Christian Burial. Monsignor Patrick Pratico, Monsignor Michael Delaney, the Rev. Mariusz Beczek, OSJ, the Rev. John Polednak, Rev. Richard Polmounter, the Rev. Richard Fox and the Rev. Gerald Gurka were con-celebrants and were assisted by Deacon Matt Lorent.
The Rev. Gurka, close friend of the Rev. Menghini, gave the homily.
The Rev. Gurka and the Rev. Beczek gave the final blessing at the graveside in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hazleton.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2020