Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
For more information about
Peter Menghini
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel

Rev. Peter D. Menghini

Add a Memory
Rev. Peter D. Menghini Obituary
The funeral of Rev. Peter D. Menghini, Dunmore, who died Monday, was held Saturday in Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. DD, JCL, was the main celebrant of a Mass of Christian Burial. Monsignor Patrick Pratico, Monsignor Michael Delaney, the Rev. Mariusz Beczek, OSJ, the Rev. John Polednak, Rev. Richard Polmounter, the Rev. Richard Fox and the Rev. Gerald Gurka were con-celebrants and were assisted by Deacon Matt Lorent.

The Rev. Gurka, close friend of the Rev. Menghini, gave the homily.

The Rev. Gurka and the Rev. Beczek gave the final blessing at the graveside in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hazleton.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -