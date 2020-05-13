Home

Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
Funeral
Private
Interment
Private
Peter Hladish

Peter Hladish Obituary
Peter Hladish, 94, of Woodlyn died peacefully May 3.

Peter "Pete" was born in McAdoo, Sept. 4, 1925. He served in the Navy onboard the USS Yorktown during World War II and received a Purple Heart for his service. He earned his Airframe and Powerplant license and worked at Boeing for 38 years in management, retiring as a flight test inspector in 1989.

Throughout his life, he was a church-going man, attending mass with his wife, Margaret "Marge" at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church and more recently at Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainian Catholic Church. Pete was an avid gardener. He was a devoted, patient and kind father and husband.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and son, Gregory.

He is survived by his sisters, Mary, Martha, Jean and Lubow; his wife, Margaret (Schott) Hladish, of 68 years; children, Peter (Theresa) Hladish; Patricia (John) Hoffmann Brock; Allen (Sue) Hladish; Chris (Jenn) Hladish; Joe (Teri) Hladish; and Carole (Rich) June; grandchildren, Brandon, Brooke, Kristin, Theresa, Peter, Robert, Alyssa, Angela, Steven, Ryan, Rachel; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainian Catholic Church, Swarthmore.

A private funeral and interment was held at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, Clifton Heights, on May 8.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 13, 2020
