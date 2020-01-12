|
Peter M Frask, 71, of Drums passed away Wednesday at his home surrounded with family after a battle with cancer.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Elizabeth Matsko Frask and the late Peter E. Frask.
Peter was a 1966 graduate of Hazleton High School and was employed by Inland Container for 34 years and retired as a plant supervisor.
Peter was a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Army's 11th Armored Calvary Regiment and was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service.
Surviving in addition to his mother, was his companion for 38 years, Mary Lou Meister, Drums; his children, Randy and wife, Robin (Kostanesky), their children, Anthony and Gabrielle Frask, Drums; Corey and wife, Hope (Zoldi), their children, Carter, Noah and Adam Frask, Drums; and Terri Frask and husband, Tyson Rodgers, their children, Madison and Tyler Rodgers, Duncansville; a sister, MaryBeth (Frask) and husband, Robert Scarcella, Hazleton; a sister-in-law, Kathy Frask, Hazleton; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his brother, John (Jack) Frask, Hazleton.
Peter enjoyed hunting, fishing, car auctions and car shows. He was happiest when his family gathered together to enjoy his cooking. He enjoyed his trips to Mexico and spending time with his best buddy, his corgi, Pistol.
A service will be held Wednesday from Fierro's Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 12, 2020