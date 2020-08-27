Home

Peter R. Dercole

Peter R. Dercole Obituary

Peter R. Dercole, 102, formerly of Tresckow and a resident of The Laurels Senior Living Community, passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Medical Center-Cedar Crest.

Born in Tresckow, he was the son of the late Cosimo and Victoria (Mignelli) Dercole.

Peter worked in local coal mines and then General Foam before retiring from his last job at Lobitz Catering. Affectionately know as "Uncle Pete," he was born, raised and lived in the same house for 90 years.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Pauline; and siblings, Felice, Dorothy, Helen, Ralph, Victor, Gloria and Carmella. He was the oldest and last survivor of his siblings.

Surviving are his daughter, Maureen Herget and husband, James, Norfolk, Mass.; his grandson, Christopher; and great-granddaughter, Piper. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.

Graveside services will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Laurels Senior Living Community.


