Peter W. Herbener Jr., 93, a life resident of White Haven, residing in Freeland, passed away Thursday in Post Acute Medical, Wilkes-Barre.
He was the husband of the late Dorothy M. (nee, Ackers). In recent years, he resided with his companion, Barbara Talarovich.
Born in Pond Creek, he was the son of the late Peter and Rose Petrick Herbener Sr. From age three, his stepmother was the late Bessie Searfoss Herbener.
Before retiring, he was a machinist for Foster Wheeler Corp.
Peter was a life member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, White Haven, having served on Congregation Council and a number of committees.
Peter served a number of years as the president of Laurel Cemetery board of directors.
Peter was a 32nd degree master Mason, Laurel Lodge 467, White Haven, and Shriner.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents and his wife, was daughter, Barbara Herbener; and sister, Dolores Isenberg.
Surviving are his sister, Rose Bariexca; daughter, Joyce and her husband, the Rev. Raymond C. Hittinger; son, Peter and his wife, Janet Herbener; grandchildren, Tammy and husband, Thomas McDonald, Dr. Jeffrey and wife, Jennifer Hittinger, Matthew Hittinger and partner, Michael Sweet, Dr. Jessica and husband, Dr. Benjamin Chicka, Kim and husband, Shawn Gallucci, Chris Herbener Sr. and his wife, Laura, and Erin Herbener. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Amalie and Ian Hittinger, Brianna and Christopher Herbener Jr.
Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family in Laurel Cemetery, White Haven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Peter to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 414 Berwick St., White Haven, PA. 18661
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 1, 2020