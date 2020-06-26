|
|
Philip D. Engman, 80, of White Haven died, Wednesday at home.
Born in Kane, Oct. 5, 1939, he was the son of the late Herbert and Rose Pavlina Engman and was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.
Philip served his country proudly in the U.S. Marines and was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal. He retired from the U.S. Post Office and enjoyed reading, loved to garden and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State Football fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son; and brother, Arthur Engman.
Philip is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Theresa Brennan Engman; son, Philip Engman and his wife, Marianne, Wellington, Fla.; daughter, Erin Carrozza and her husband, Frank, Dallas; two grandchildren, Christian and Gabriella; siblings, Raymond Engman, Kane; Herbert Engman, Ithaca, N.Y.; Paul Engman, Gettysburg; Christine Bedford, Kane; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven, with burial in the parish cemetery. The Rev. Michael Kloton will officiate.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, hospicesacredheart.org, or the Wilkes-Barre Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, .
The family would also extend a special thank you to Philip's longtime caregivers, Ann Marie Madigan and Fred Paisley.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 26, 2020