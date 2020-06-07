|
|
Phyllis Ann Ziminski, 77, of Peoria, Ariz., passed away May 30.
She was the beloved wife of 10 years to Dr. Thomas L. Ziminski, cherished mother to Alicia, Peter, Kathy, Gregory, Christine and Thomas, and loving grandmother to 22 grandchildren.
Phyllis was born in West Hazleton to the late William and Arlene Ferry. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Johns Hopkins University.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 7, 2020