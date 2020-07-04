|
|
Phyllis J. Novotnak, 88, of Drums passed away Thursday morning in the Manor at St. Luke Village, Hazleton, following a five-month illness.
Born in Drums, Sept. 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jozefa (Domagalska) Kruszyna and spent most of her life in Drums, except for a short period of time in Freeland.
Phyllis had worked at Tung-Sol, Hazleton; Eberhardt-Faber, Mountain Top; and Joe's Choice, Conynhgam. She was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and spoiling her cats.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Michael, who passed away in 1972, and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are a son, Mark, and his wife, Joni, Fogelsville; three grandchildren, Courtney Evans and her husband, Scott, Coplay; Devon Novotnak, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Brooke Novotnak, Fogelsville; a great-grandchild, Wesley Evans; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Memorial donations may be made to the donor's local animal shelter.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East) 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 4, 2020