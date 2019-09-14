Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Conyngham, PA
Phyllis M. Sitoski

Phyllis M. Sitoski Obituary
Phyllis M. Sitoski, 84, of Conyngham, died Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Frank and Violet Helmes Ruggiero. She was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Conyngham.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Adam Sitoski, in 1986, and a brother, Frank.

She is survived by her five children, Joseph Sitoski and his wife, Claire, Shickshinny; Edward Sitoski and his wife, Lynn, Cape Coral, Fla.; Christine Miller, Drums; Lisa Serafine, Drums; Michael Sitoski and his wife, Michele, New Ringgold; her brothers and sister, Anthony Ruggiero and his wife, Paula, Sugarloaf Twp.; Richard Ruggiero and his wife, Susan, Drums; Bonnie Janeczek, Sugarloaf Twp.; John Ruggiero and his wife, Dolores, Drums; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Friends and relatives may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
