|
|
Phyllis Yurish, 86, of Drums, passed away Thursday evening at her home.
Born in Hazleton on Oct. 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Margaretta (Vernon) Balliet, and spent most of her life in Drums.
Phyllis was a retired machine operator for several local garment factories, and had been a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
She was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ, St. Johns. She was also a member of the Cradleroll Craft Club, and enjoyed crocheting, sewing and needlecrafts.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Yurish; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her husband of the past 67 years, Edward Sr.; four sons, Vernon, Milnesville; Edward Jr. and his wife, Mary, Gerrardstown, W.Va.; Russel and his wife, Linda, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Stanley, West Hazleton; five grandchildren, Stephen Lynch, Nicholas, Megan, Brandi and Levi Yurishi; a great-granddaughter, Aubree Yuirsh; a brother, Walter Balliet, Rock Glen; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will follow in Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Helping Hands Society, 301 Siller Drive, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 1, 2019