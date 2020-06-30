Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
Platukis arrangements

Platukis arrangements Obituary
The funeral of George Paul "Tookie" Platukis Jr., 77, of Fern Glen, who passed away April 16 at his home, will be held with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Weston, where church restrictions limit the number in attendance to the first 35 people.

Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen; the only restrictions at the funeral home are that all attending must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 30, 2020
