Ralph W. Beishline Jr., 73, of Catawissa went to be with the Lord on May 31 at ManorCare Health Services, Williamsport.
Ralph was born May 28, 1947, in Bloomsburg, a son of the late Ralph W. Sr. and Emily Zanoline Beishline. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Emily Raup; Henry Beishline; and Mary Welliver.
Ralph was a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, Class of 1966, and was proud that he started in school in a one-room school, and then attended Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. He worked and retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a foreman for 33 years.
Ralph joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He belonged to the Bloomsburg Archery Club, the National Rifle Association and the Bloomsburg Senior Center. He enjoyed archery, fishing, tying his own flies and especially going fly fishing for salmon.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Rita Broda, to whom he was married on Aug. 23, 1969; three children, Rebecca German and her husband, Shawn, Bloomsburg; Bridget Paz and her husband, Gabriel, Mechanicsburg; Ralph H. Beishline and his partner, Wil Murdock, Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Adelyn and Aiden German; Gabriel Ryan; and Braxton A. Paz; and a brother, William Beishline and his wife, Darlene, Catawissa.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Catawissa Hose Company No. 1, 400 South St., Catawissa, PA 17820.
