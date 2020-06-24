|
The memorial service for Robert Eugene Ray Sr., 76, of Christman Road, Drums, who died suddenly March 24 at his home, will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, St. Johns. The Rev. Michele Kaufman will preside.
The service will begin with a gathering on the front lawn of the church, where military honors will be accorded. Following the honors, everyone will be invited to enter the church for the memorial service.
For the safety and well being of everyone, it is asked that those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel in Drums.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 24, 2020