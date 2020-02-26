|
|
Raymond G. Kostick, 89, of Destin, Fla., peacefully passed away after a long illness on Feb. 12.
Ray was born in Beaver Meadows, son of the late Mary Wursta Kostick and Michael Kostick.
Ray is survived by his wife, Pamela Hundley Kostick; his loving children, Kathy Norman (Peter), Texas; Judy Brunetti (Paul), Arkansas; and Sandy Kostick, Florida; three grandchildren, Jamie Moller (Ken), Kaitlyn Stevens (Cory) and Zach Brunetti; and by his three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Henry and Landon. He is also survived by a stepson, Matt Girard; his sister, Doris Pollock; his brother, Dan Kostick and wife, Janet; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Ray was proud of his Slovak heritage.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by his brothers, Dr. Gene Kostick and Paul Kostick; former wife, Regina Kreitzer; and stepdaughter, Genae Girard.
His faith and his religion fed Ray's soul. He was an active member in Resurrection Catholic Church in Miramar Beach, Fla., where he served God through his various ministries. Ray cherished his longtime friend, Father Angelo, whom he loved dearly.
Ray attended MMI Preparatory School in Freeland. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Penn State Hazleton for his basketball accomplishments. He graduated from Georgetown University and joined the U.S. Army. Ray had a successful career with Maxwell House Coffee/General Foods Corp.
There will be a Mass and a Celebration of Life service at Resurrection Catholic Church, 259 Miramar Beach Drive, Miramar Beach, Fla., Friday at 11 a.m.
He will be laid to rest in the family cemetery in Beaver Meadows at a later date.
Church donations can be made in Ray's name to Resurrection Catholic Church and Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Beaver Meadows.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 26, 2020