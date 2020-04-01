|
Raymond Galbiati, 71, of Hazleton passed away at his residence Monday.
He was born in Hazleton on June 17, 1948, the son of the late Peter and Mary (Sateach) Galbiati.
He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Denise (Andes); seven children, Brian (Cortney Repanshek), Drums; Ray Jr. (Christina), West Hazleton; Terri, Hazleton; Frank (Trieste), Drums; Randy (Chasity Yanetti), Hazleton; Joel; and Courtney, Hazleton.
He was also a wonderful pop-pop to nine grandchildren, his beloved Mia; Brian Jr., Joshua, Mara, Jordan, Gabby and Cali Galbiati; Brayden Djordjevic; and Chloe Munsey. Also surviving are siblings, Joseph, Peter and Carmella; brother- and sisters-in-law, Susan, Tom and Jen; and Peggy Andes; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother- and father-in-law, Frank and Anne Andes; as well as his dear aunt, Ann Sateach; and uncle, John Sateach.
Ray graduated from Hazleton High School in 1966 and owned his own construction business. A skilled contractor, electrician, plumber and heavy-machine operator, he was not afraid to get his hands dirty, always able to solve any task with ease. He was a Pennsylvania State Constable for more than 20 years. He was also co-founder of Galbiati Paving in 1996.
He was an active member of local politics, elected to Hazleton City Council (1989 to 1993), serving as council president and vice president during his tenure; he was also an election committeeman for many years.
In addition, he was actively involved in community organizations throughout his life: a member of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Board; 14th Ward Fire Co.; Hazleton Elks; Jaycees; and Sons of Italy.
Always jovial and full of life, he loved meeting friends and discussing politics over coffee; he always had a story, anecdote or saying to make everyone laugh. He also loved playing the organ, evenings out with his beloved wife for dinner, traveling and road trips, especially to Atlantic City. He also enjoyed the company of his family at home, especially with his beloved dog, Max, aka "Macky."
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later time.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 1, 2020