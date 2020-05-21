|
|
Raymond Kirpa, 94, of Pocasset, Mass., died Friday in Falmouth Hospital following complications from a recent fall.
Ray was born to the late Michael and Anna (Timko) Kirpa on Jan. 23, 1926, in Stockton. After graduating from Hazle Twp. High School, Class of 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and was stationed in Alaska as a radiotelegraph operator from 1944 to 1946. Ray was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant.
He met and married Zona Scheid Goldie, Kearney, N.J., in 1947. Ray and Zona were married for 54 years until her death in 2002. Over the years they resided in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Hingham, Mass., and Worcester, Mass. In 1997, they retired to Pocasset, Mass.
Ray is survived by his loving son, Geoffrey R. Kirpa, Onset, Mass.; and his sister, Margaret Correale, Hazle Twp. In addition, he leaves his loving special friend of ten years, Judith Gaylord, Monument Beach, Mass. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Michael Jr.; and sister, Mary Barnhart.
He was a 1952 graduate of New Jersey Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He worked briefly as an operating assistant with CalTex Oil Co., the Philippines. On his return to the United States, he entered the construction and aggregate field where he worked for several companies. In 1961, Ray joined Old Colony Crushed Stone & Construction Co., Quincy, Mass., attaining the position of executive vice president until 1983, when the company ceased operations. He joined and ran Holden Trap Rock, Holden, Mass., for several years. In his retirement, he was a safety and blasting consultant, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.
Ray served as past president of the New England Blasting Association, past president and director of the New England Chapter of the Society of Explosive Engineers, and was a former member of the Board of Fire Prevention for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, where he served as chairman of the Explosives, Fireworks and Model Rockets committees. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Holden, Mass., and Old Colony Masonic Lodge, Hingham, Mass.
Ray loved tinkering in his workshop, fishing from his boat and watching sports, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. For many years, he enjoyed playing tennis and golf as well as swimming. Cribbage matches with Geoff and Judy brought out his competitive spirit and Monday night telephone calls to his sisters in Pennsylvania were always a given. Over the past several years, he enjoyed vegetables from a small garden beside his deck. He was always amazed at the bounty that small patch produced. Recently, he looked forward to daily trips to Dairy Queen with Judy, followed by a visit to Falmouth Harbor to admire the boats and to feed the ducks and seagulls.
He was happiest when those around him were happy. Ray lived a full and rewarding life. He will be missed by many and will forever remain in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in Ray's name to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601 or www.CapeCodHealth.org/give.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
For the online guestbook, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 21, 2020