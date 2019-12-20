|
Raymond S. Orth, 61, of West Hazleton passed away peacefully Tuesday at his home.
Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Scheagen Orth.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Surviving are his daughters, Nicole Orth and Allison Orth; son, Aaron Orth; sister, Nancy Ludwick; brothers, Albert and David Orth; granddaughter, Aubree; his girlfriend, Michelle Quinn; and former wife and good friend, Janet Orth.
Raymond was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer who loved the outdoors.
He was an amazing cook and family meals will be missed. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved talking politics. He especially loved his dog, Jake.
By profession, Raymond was a maintenance technician. However, to the children, he will always be remembered as the handyman who could repair or fix anything.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. from the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Friends and family may call at the Butler Chapel on Saturday from 5 p.m. until the start of the service.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 20, 2019