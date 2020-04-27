|
Deacon Raymond W. Wilkinson Sr., 91, of Weatherly, passed away from complications of the coronavirus at Weatherwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, on Saturday.
Born Aug. 9, 1928, in Highland, Raymond was the son of the late Willard William and Clara Kluck Wilkinson.
Prior to moving to Weatherly 60 years ago, his early years were spent in the Oakdale, Freeland area.
He was employed as a machinist by Wagner Electric (Tung-Sol), Weatherly, for many years and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, serving as president of the local from 1959-65.
In addition to being active in many community services throughout his life, Ray's greatest accomplishment, and the one for which he was most proud, was serving as an ordained deacon through the Permanent Diaconate Program for the Diocese of Allentown at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Weatherly, and throughout the entire Carbon County area. He also served as chaplain for the Allentown Trauma Unit and the Pottsville prison for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 12105, the Polonaise Society of Hazleton, and the Weatherly Senior Citizens Center and Friendship Club.
Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Helen Pula Wilkinson, in 1992; and brothers and sisters, William, David, Ronald, Dorothy Wanda and Eleanor Schneider.
He is survived by his son, Raymond "Butch" Jr. and wife, Susan, Summerville, S.C.; and daughter, Diane Gregory and husband, William Jr., Weatherly; five grandchildren and eight great-granddaughters, Troy Gregory and wife, Joy, children, Lily and Hartley; Heather Parkins and husband, Josh, children, Macy and Addison; Bradley Gregory and wife, Angela, children, Angelina and Reya; Blake Gregory and wife, Carrie, children, Grace and Ayla; Brodie Wilkinson and wife, Samantha; and brothers, Eugene and James.
Due to the pandemic, private cremation services will be handled by Raymond's nephew, Joseph Pula, owner of Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc., 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg.
There will be a memorial Mass offered for Raymond followed by burial of his ashes in St. Cashimer's Cemetery, Freeland, at a date and time to be announced.
For information, visit Pulafuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 27, 2020