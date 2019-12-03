|
Rebecca A. Dice, 70, of Rock Glen, passed away Sunday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Hazleton on July 19, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Bernadine (Webster) Yaple and had spent most of her life Rock Glen.
Rebecca was a 1967 graduate of West Hazleton High School. After graduation, she was employed at Magee Carpet Co., Bloomsburg, until 1970. She was a co-owner of Dice Auto Body, Rock Glen. Rebecca was a member of the Mustang Club of America, she enjoyed NASCAR, especially driver Mark Martin, and was an avid animal lover and doll collector.
Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, Art V. Dice Jr., to whom she was married on Feb. 14, 1970; sons, Art V. Dice III; and Steven Dice and his wife, Dina; three grandsons, Steven Jr., Tyler and Mark, all of Rock Glen; brother, Dean Webster and his wife, Linda, Rock Glen; sister, Karla Yaple, Hazleton; many cousins, including Annie Grabowski; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place privately.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 3, 2019