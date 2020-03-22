|
|
Rebecca Boris, 72, of Hazleton passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Elva (Lindenmuth) Stasko.
She was a member of St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.
Rebecca loved her grandchildren and being at any of their sporting events. She loved planting flowers, was an avid debater of politics and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Stanley Jr.; sons, Stanley R. III and his wife, Barbara; Christopher and his wife, Molly; and Ryan; daughter, Rachel and her husband, Jeffrey Manning; brothers, Bernard and his wife, Frances Stasko; and David and his wife, Angela Stasko; sister, Gail Ann and Gene Starr; grandchildren, Stanley IV, Christopher, Jade, Abigail, Jacob, Gabriel and Chloe; and great-grandson, Stanley V.
Private services and burial will be celebrated in Holy Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, and entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton, is honored to assist the family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 22, 2020