Regina A. Griffiths, 97, a resident of Corrigan House, died Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Regina is survived by her daughter, Katherine Roberts, Drums; grandchildren, Dale Roberts and his wife, Sharon, Freeland; and Shari Roberts, Drums; and great-grandson, Jason Roberts.
Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 17, 2020