Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084

Regina A. Griffiths

Regina A. Griffiths Obituary
Regina A. Griffiths, 97, a resident of Corrigan House, died Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Regina is survived by her daughter, Katherine Roberts, Drums; grandchildren, Dale Roberts and his wife, Sharon, Freeland; and Shari Roberts, Drums; and great-grandson, Jason Roberts.

Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 17, 2020
