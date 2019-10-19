|
Regina Ann (Hayden) Reteneller of Sybertsville died Friday.
Born in Rock Glen, she was the daughter of the late Rose (Marchetti) and Joseph Hayden, and resided in the valley her entire life except for several years during World War II, when with her husband, Raymond, she owned and operated a hotel and restaurant in Indiantown Gap.
They made many friends with the soldiers' families who stayed there, comforting them during those difficult times.
From 1947 to 1963, they owned and operated Reteneller's Restaurant and Market on Broad Street in Hazleton, then operated Reteneller's Deli in Sybertsville for several years.
Regina was a charter member of the Sugarloaf PTA, Sugarloaf Fire Company women's auxiliary, Conyngham Valley Civic Organization and the St. John Bosco Altar and Rosary Society, where she served as president for two terms. She was also a member of the Valley Vocals and the Valley Lanes Women's Bowling League for many years.
She worked for the Luzerne and Wyoming Bureau of Aging for 10 years, prior to retirement.
She enjoyed traveling the United States and Europe during her retirement years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Raymond; five brothers, Joseph, Paul, John, Lawrence and William.
Surviving are four daughters, Sylvia Cauley (Martin), O'Fallon, Mo.; Patricia Whitley, (Thomas, deceased), Stuart, Fla.; Star Meigs, Unicoi, Tenn.; and Regina Donahue, Sugarloaf Twp.; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Thank you to all the staff at St. Luke Pavilion and Maylath Hospice.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham. Family and friends may call at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historic Brainerd Church or Conyngham Historical Society.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 19, 2019