Obituary Condolences Regina C. Hatrock, 80, of Croydon died Thursday at home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Freeland and raised in Highland, Regina moved to Philadelphia to attend the Women's Hospital School of Nursing. She had resided in Bristol Twp. for nearly 60 years and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas parish.



For many years, Regina worked as a registered nurse at several local medical facilities until retiring from Holy Redeemer and Wood River Village in 2002.



She enjoyed traveling as much as she could with her husband and family and especially loved going to the beach and watching sunsets. Most important to her were the times spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Beloved wife of the late Emil M., Regina was the loving mother of Michael J. Hatrock (Catherine) and Michelle J. Barron (Bernie); devoted grandmother of Laura Lorentz (Alan), Michael Hatrock (Kaitlyn), Dale Hatrock, Tyler and Nicholas Barron; and great-grandmother of Colin Lorentz.



She will also be missed by her sisters, Bernadine Spetz (the late Thomas) and Joanne Grohol, as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.



Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown.



Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Croydon, followed by Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech, 2 Penn Blvd., Suite 220, Philadelphia, PA 19144.

