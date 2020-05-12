|
Regina C. Kurtz, 87, of Hazle Twp., and formerly of McAdoo, passed away Sunday morning at Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly.
Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Teresa (Lukatch) Stankiewitch.
Regina was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Freeland, where she volunteered her time.
She was first employed in the area garment industry, and prior to retiring, she was employed at Boscov's, Hazleton.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Peter Kurtz; son, Peter J. Kurtz; sisters, Laura Novy; and Bertha Evanco; and brothers, Joseph, William, Aloysius and Edward Stankiewitch.
Surviving are her children, Donna Sipida and husband, Bob, New Jersey; Mary Gabriel and husband, Daniel, Hazleton; Eileen Cook and husband, Daniel, Sugarloaf Twp.; Andrew Kurtz, Weatherly; Michael Kurtz, Maryland; Daniel Kurtz, Hazle Twp., and companion, Jeannie Murphy; Paula Veruhis, Maryland; Roman Kurtz, Beaver Meadows; Barbara Mettler and husband, Shawn, Neola; Russian Kurtz, Hazle Twp.; John Kurtz and wife, Claudine, Sugarloaf Twp.; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her sister, Gertrude McGeary, Warrington; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service will be held in Holy Trinity Orthodox Cemetery, McAdoo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at https://give2.chop.edu.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered, and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 12, 2020