Regina D. Fanelli

Regina D. Fanelli Obituary
Regina D. Fanelli, 92, of Hazleton, passed away Sunday at Heritage Hill Senior Community, Weatherly.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Connley) Sullivan.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Vincent, in 2000; brothers, Jack and Joseph Sullivan; sisters, Mary Straub, Anne Schubert and Kitty Deodene.

Surviving are her daughters, Catherine Andrews and her husband, Joseph, Sheppton; Pearl and Jean Marie Fanelli, Alexandria, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held privately. The Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 10, 2019
