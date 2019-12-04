|
|
Regina Rigotti, 93, of Hazleton passed away Sunday evening at The Pavilion at St. Luke Village, Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Fiorello and Emma Polli Fellin.
Regina was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Tyrolean Church, Hazleton, until its closing, at which time she became a member of Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her beloved husband, Frederick, in 1991; brothers, Fiore, Richard, Victor and the Rev. Joseph Fellin; and sisters, Irene Marcolina, Mary Fellin and Ellen Enama, who she was raised by after the death of her parents. She was also preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Michele.
Surviving are sons, Robert and his wife, Kathy, Atlantic Beach, Fla.; James and his wife, Lori, Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Esther Debias, Hazleton; six grandchildren, Katrina and husband, John Payne, Hazleton; Brian Rigotti and his wife, Susan, Lake George, Colo.; Dan Rigotti and his wife, Jodi, Hoboken, N.J.; Sean Rigotti and fiancée, Rachel Flanz, Boynton Beach, Fla.; Allison Lebowitz, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Joseph Lebowitz, Portland, Ore.; and one great-grandchild, Brian Rigotti, Pittsburgh. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday for Regina at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.
A private burial will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hazleton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 4, 2019