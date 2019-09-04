|
Renay Volciak, 46, of McAdoo, passed away suddenly on Monday.
Born in Hazleton, she is the daughter of Lorraine (Panco) Volciak, McAdoo, and the late Walter N. Volciak.
She was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Renay was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1992, and Bloomsburg University.
She was employed as a Supervisor at Michael's Distribution Center, Humboldt.
She was a dedicated blood donor for the American Red Cross and a member of the Pardeesville Recreation Association.
Renay adored her beloved niece and nephews and will be sadly missed.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her brother, Walter A. Volciak and wife, Linda, Haddock; twin sisters, Cindy Panzarella and husband, Angelo, Pardeesville; and Christine Volciak, McAdoo; sister, Missy DeAngelo and husband, George, Pardeesville; brother, Dylan Volciak-Panco, McAdoo; nephews, Kyle, Tyler and Ryan Volciak, and Angelo and Alex Panzarella; niece, Alyssa DeAngelo; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.
Private committal services will be held.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damiano fhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 4, 2019