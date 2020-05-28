|
|
Renee Condrick 60, of Hazleton passed away peacefully at her home early on May 21.
Born in Weatherly, she was the daughter of the late Michael P. and Renee (Buliano) DeMelfi.
She was a graduate of Weatherly Area High School.
Renee was employed as a sanitation senior operator at the Hershey Co.'s Humboldt plant for more than 28 years.
She was an avid shopper who had an unrivaled passion for her grandchildren and pet dog, putting everyone and everything first above her own needs.
Survivors left to cherish her loving memory are her husband of more than 40 years, Robert; daughter, Nicole Gray and her husband, Kevin, Indian Land, S.C.; and her adored princess granddaughter, Emma; son, Christopher, Wilkes-Barre; and her precious adored grandson, Blake; and sister, Sharon DeMelfi, Hazleton.
Private services will be celebrated in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Helping Hands, 301 Rocky Road, Hazleton, PA 18201.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 28, 2020