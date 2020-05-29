|
Renee Condrick, 60, of Hazleton passed away peacefully at her home early Monday morning.
Born in Weatherly, she was the daughter of the late Michael P. and Renee (Buliano) DeMelfi.
She was a graduate of Weatherly Area High School.
Renee was employed as a sanitation Senior Operator at the Hershey Company Humbolt Plant for 28 plus years.
She was an avid shopper who had an unrivaled passion for her grandchildren and pet dog, putting everyone and everything first above her own needs.
Survivors left to cherish her loving memory are her husband of 40 plus years, Robert; daughter, Nicole Gray and her husband, Kevin, Indianland, S.C.; and her adored princess granddaughter, Emma; son, Christopher, Wilkes-Barre; and her precious adored grandson, Blake; and sister, Sharon DeMelfi, Hazleton.
Private services will be celebrated in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Helping Hands, 301 Rocky Road and South Poplar St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 29, 2020