Renita A. Pacelli-Hudock, 52, of West Hazleton passed away Thursday afternoon at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Hazleton on June 16, 1968, she was the daughter of Ann Marie Schmidt (Fucci) and Ronald Pacelli. She was a graduate of West Hazleton High School in 1986, as well as a graduate of Lackawanna College with a degree in business.
Renita was employed by the Hazleton Area School District as a paraprofessional for 19 years. She was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, in Hazleton. She loved spending time with her two cats, Pumpkin and Lucky, enjoyed playing cards with her family, socializing with her friends from work and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her lifelong companion, John DiSabella, Hazleton; a daughter, Terria L. Hudock, Camp Hill; a son, Tyler J. Hudock, at home; mother, Ann Marie Schmidt (Fucci), and stepfather, Frank Schmidt, Sugarloaf Twp.; father, Ronald Pacelli; a brother, David John Boock; an aunt, Theresa Krauzlis, all of Hazle Twp. Several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton. Attendance within the church is limited to 65 guests.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton.
The use of masks and social distancing is required. No public seating will be available. Guests will be asked to pay their respects, greet the family and kindly exit. The funeral home and family appreciate your cooperation.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Renita may be made to the via or mailed to P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 14, 2020