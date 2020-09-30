Home

Rex A. Marino

Rex A. Marino Obituary

Rex A. Marino, 72, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday morning at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community.

Born in Petersburg, W. Va., he was the son of the late Rocco and Marcalene (Kuhn) Marino. Rex served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was an avid fly fisherman. Prior to retiring, he worked at the White Haven Center.

Surviving are his daughter, Pamela Kaprat and husband, Brian; a sister, Antoinette Sabol, all of Hazleton; and his brother, Joseph Marino and wife, Diane, Nescopeck. His grandson, Brian, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Church.

Interment will follow in MPB Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday morning from 8 to 9 a.m. at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Maylath Hospice would be appreciated.


