The funeral of Reynold T. Judge, formerly of Nuremberg, who passed away Monday, was held Friday morning from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.
His pastor, the Rev. Burce Noble, officiate the service at the funeral home and also offered the prayers of committal in Nuremberg Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jeffrey and Jaime Judge, sons of the deceased; Christopher and Jaime Judge Jr., Chuck Hollenbach and William Chupela, grandsons.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 30, 2020