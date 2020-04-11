|
Ricardo J. Ortiz, 39, of Hazle Twp. passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of Ricardo Sr. and Carmen (Vazquez) Ortiz.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Renee (Keefer) Ortiz; children, Karla, Alexander and Arabella Ortiz; and Mackenzie and Mara Brodie; and siblings, Madeline Vargas, Damaris Ortiz, Jose Ortiz, Carol Ortiz and Leslie Ortiz.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 11, 2020