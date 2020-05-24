Home

Richard A. Castrina

Richard A. Castrina Obituary
Richard A. Castrina, formerly of Sugarloaf Twp., passed away Thursday at the age of 83.

Richard was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Hazleton, a son of the late Salvadore and Concetta Trubina Castrina.

Richard was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Drums, graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1954, and enjoyed his many years as a craftsman of one-third scale decorative sleighs.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Minsenberger Castrina; and grandson, Grant Sullivan.

Richard is survived by his children, Samantha (David) Robbins; Rebecca Bordonaro; Margaret (Steve) Tiernan; Jennifer (Grant) Sullivan; and Richard Castrina (April Eddy); 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sullivan's Funeral Home, Horseheads, N.Y.

Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Richard's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 24, 2020
