Richard A. Castrina, formerly of Sugarloaf Twp., passed away Thursday at the age of 83.
Richard was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Hazleton, a son of the late Salvadore and Concetta Trubina Castrina.
Richard was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Drums, graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1954, and enjoyed his many years as a craftsman of one-third scale decorative sleighs.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Minsenberger Castrina; and grandson, Grant Sullivan.
Richard is survived by his children, Samantha (David) Robbins; Rebecca Bordonaro; Margaret (Steve) Tiernan; Jennifer (Grant) Sullivan; and Richard Castrina (April Eddy); 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sullivan's Funeral Home, Horseheads, N.Y.
Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Richard's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 24, 2020