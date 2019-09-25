|
Richard A. Gerenza, 78, of Hazle Twp. passed away Monday morning at his residence.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Haycock) Gerenza and grew up in the village of Tomhicken.
A graduate of West Hazleton High School, Richie was employed by Acme Markets for 38 years. He worked at several regional stores, retiring in 1995 as a store supervisor.
During his retirement, Richie enjoyed the outdoors, spending the warmer months tending to his yard. He also enjoyed Corvettes, cruises, trips to many of our country's national parks and trying his luck at the casinos.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his father-in-law, Joseph Generose Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Jean Generose Gerenza; sons, Robert and wife, Jacquelyn, Matthews, N.C.; Richard Jr., Sugarloaf Twp.; Anthony and wife, Denise, Stroudsburg; grandchildren, Nickolene Espinal and husband, Manny; Gabriel and Seth Gerenza, all of Hazleton; Devon, Courtney, Julia and Justin Gerenza, Matthews, N.C.; Kayla and Amanda Gerenza, Stroudsburg; great-grandchildren, Manny Jr. and Luna Espinal; sister, Joan McCray, Hazleton; mother-in-law, Margaret Generose; brother-in-law, Joseph Generose III and wife, Ruth Ann; sister-in-law, Paula Gombeda and husband, Mark, all of Hazle Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church, Drums.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Shoemaker, Dr. Vincent Bobby and the staff of the Kidney Center of Hazleton, as well as the nurses and staff at All Care Hospice for the excellent care and kindness shown to Richie during his prolonged illness.
Memorial donations in Richard's memory may be sent to the Helping Hands Society, 301 Rocky Road, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 25, 2019