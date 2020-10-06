Home

Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
Richard G. Clause

Richard G. Clause Obituary

Richard G. Clause, 61, of White Haven passed away Tuesday morning at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Arlene (Hoffman) Clause, Harrisburg, and the late Thomas Clause. He graduated from Weatherly Area High School.

He worked at YRC for 30 years and later worked for M & J Construction. He was a zoning officer for East Side Borough, White Haven.

He enjoyed his vacation home in Thousand Islands, N.Y., enjoyed boating and playing pitch with his friends.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his father, were his sister, Cecilia Clause; and infant sister, Cynthia.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, the former Karen Yackanicz; sister, Susan Evans, Harrisburg; brother, Thomas Clause and his wife, Karen, White Haven; goddaughter, Jessica French; his furry friend, Missy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton. The Rev. Dr. M. Jane Hess will officiate the services.

Burial will be in Ss. Peter and Paul's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Meadows.

The family will receive friends in the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, www.npcf.us.

Condolences may be entered at www.moranfuneralhome.com.


