Attorney Richard G. Kasaba

Attorney Richard G. Kasaba Obituary

Richard G. Kasaba, 82, born April 24, 1938, passed away Aug. 8.

He was a graduate of MMI. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Penn State University, Tri-State (TRINE) University and Detroit College of Law. He was a practicing attorney and a previous resident of Freeland. Dick was an accomplished musician and played multiple instruments.

He was the beloved husband of Sharon; loving father of Eric (Kim) Kasaba; Stacey Kasaba; and Vincent (Amanda Yang) Kasaba; dearest grandfather of Emily, Kelly, Keira, Nick, Mike and Katie; loving great-grandfather of Olivia, Gavin and Elena; dear brother of Eileen (Joe) Resetar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Kasaba.

Richard will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Donations may be made to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit 16121 Reckinger Road, Dearborn, MI 48126.


