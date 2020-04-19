|
|
Richard J. Garbacik, 88, of Camp Hill, received a "call" on April 9, 2020, for his next assignment, the kind of call you can't refuse. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus: a reunion with family, friends and pets he has not seen in a long time.
The son of the Frank and Nellie (Skitzki) Garbacik, Richard was born on July 9, 1931, in Hazleton. Richard was from a family of 10 siblings; and is survived by his brother, Edward Lesny (Susanne), Camp Hill; Rosemarie McGlynn, Hazleton; and Loretta Dworsky (Bernard), Newark, Del.; plus several nieces and nephews and their children living across the country and abroad.
Richard received his bachelor's degree and master's of administration from Penn State University. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War and was a retired electrical engineer from the Naval Ship Engineering Center in Mechanicsburg. He was a member of the Church of The Good Shepherd in Camp Hill and St. Patrick's Cathedral in Harrisburg; Camp Hill American Legion Post 43, Lower Allen Twp.; VFW Post 7530; The Engineering Society of PA; and the Carlisle Fish and Game Association.
Richard inspired several of his nieces and nephews to pursue careers in engineering and in military service. Over many years, he spent time during the holidays and summers at our grandmother's house - eating, laughing, cigar smoking, poker playing and having adventures.
Richard was a very generous man, even with wildlife. He fed the deer in his backyard on a nightly basis and took pride in watching them frolic and the effect it had on passersby.
Richard had a large group of close friends including Dr. Lee Morand, Jerry Tarud and Paige Pynos, all from Camp Hill. Among his many friends were best friend Dick Jones, Annie and Marie Hine-Bernard, and Kieran, Tom and Jenna Cavrich. All enjoyed his company through family events and trips.
Due to the health concerns of COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd will be planned for a later date. Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services, Camp Hill, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 19, 2020