|
|
Richard L. Strittmatter, 72, of White Haven passed away Saturday at Smith Healthcare, Mountain Top.
Born in Wilkes-Barre he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Daniels) Strittmatter.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top, and was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran serving with the "Hell on Wheels" 2nd Armored Division.
Rich was a longtime salesman for Feussner Ford.
He was a Shriner and a past master of Arbutus Lodge No. 611 of Free and Accepted Masons, Freeland.
Rich enjoyed serving his community with White Haven Ambulance, collecting Lionel trains and repairing cars.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Marge Keiper, on Jan. 12, 2020; and infant son, James, in 1972.
Surviving are his children, Dourene Strittmatter; Jessica Montone and her husband, Zack; Priscilla and Walter Koldesko; brothers, Kenneth Jr. and Donna Strittmatter; and Robert and Suzanne Strittmatter; sister, Marilynn Brogan and her husband, Clem; grandchildren, Kira, Chase, Bryce and Paige; nieces, Tammy Preston and Mary Beilman; and great-nephew, Dalton Preston.
Friends may call at Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, March 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Services will be celebrated at 3 p.m.
Burial will follow in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the White Haven Ambulance Association, 500 Towanda St., White Haven, PA 18661.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020