Richard M. Rybarczyk, 92, formerly of Hazleton passed away Friday morning at The Laurels Senior Living Community, Hazleton, where he was residing.
He was born in West Hazleton, son of the late Anthony and Mary Nitka Rybarczyk. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church.
A graduate of West Hazleton High School, Class of 1945, he served in the U.S. Navy, Camp Parry Naval Base, Virginia; and San Diego. He served as enlisted military aide to Admiral Charles Wellborn, Office of Navy Personnel, Washington, DC. He attained the rank of petty officer and also served in the Naval Reserve, Hazleton Heights.
Upon his discharge, he attended a course in advertising and media relations in Scranton. He was advertising manager for the Leader Department Store until assuming employment in the advertising department of the Standard-Speaker, where he was promoted to advertising director. He retired from that position in 1994.
He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Association of Advertising Managers; was one of the original members of Funfest; a charter member of the Men of the Sacred Heart, National Shrine, Harleigh; Knights of Columbus Council 5605; Benedict XIV Assembly Fourth Degree; Hazleton/Wilkes-Barre Retreat Group Our Lady of Villa, Mt. Pocono; and the American Legion Post 76.
He is preceded in death by a son, Richard Rybarczyk; and brothers, Edmund, Alvin, Daniel, Tony and Robert.
He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Kulpon; children, Terri Monsaert and her husband, Ronald, Kenneth Square; Sharon McDonough, North Carolina; Mary Bolsover and her husband, Greg, Fogelsville; Michele Dauito and her husband, Dr. Ralph Dauito, Vineland, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Rebarczyk, Snohomish, Wash.; eight grandchildren, Sarah and Lilly Rebarczyk; Caitlin McDonough; Megan and Collin Furchner; Richard Monsaert; and Alfie and Mary Wagner; three great-grandchildren, Geffen, Audry and Aaron; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held at the convenience of the family with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Church and entombment in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2020